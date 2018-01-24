Series of events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in Wellingborough

Holocaust Memorial Day will be marked with a series of events in Wellingborough organised in partnership with Wellingborough Council, Wellingborough Museum and a committee of volunteers.

Every year on January 27 the world marks Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD).

It has been held in the UK since 2001 and the United Nations declared it an international event in 2005.

The date of January 27 was chosen because it was on that date that Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated in 1945.

An exhibition will take place in Wellingborough’s Swansgate Centre from tomorrow (Thursday) until Saturday (January 27).

The commemorative display is based around the theme of ‘The Power of Words’ and explores how language has been used in the past, and how it is used in the present day.

On Sunday (January 28), Wellingborough mayor Cllr Paul Bell will attend a special commemorative service organised by the council.

It will take place at 2pm by the Anne Frank tree in Swanspool Gardens and will be followed by prayers and readings.

A candle created by world-renowned artist Sir Anish Kapoor will also be lit during the service to begin a moment of reflection honouring the survivors of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

Anyone wishing to attend the Wellingborough Holocaust Memorial Day service should assemble by the Anne Frank tree in Swanspool Gardens by 2pm on Sunday.