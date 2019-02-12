Sensory garden creates 'stimulating environment' for vulnerable residents in Irchester

A newly built sensory garden will help residents at a home for vulnerable adults in Irchester to make the most of the great outdoors.

Spire Homes, which manages more than 4,000 properties across Northamptonshire, created the garden at its scheme on School Road, which provides 24-hour care for two residents with complex needs.

The space was transformed thanks to the support of Spire’s contractor Burleys, which donated time, money and expertise to help complete the project.

Organiser Megan Sanger, who is an assistant surveyor at Spire Homes said: "Myself and a colleague were discussing the garden with the mother of one of the residents when it became clear that we should do something to help.

"The pond in the garden had drained and she was upset because her daughter used to enjoy listening to the frogs and hearing the running water.

"I felt this was a real shame for the residents and so I wanted to do something with the garden that they could benefit from."

Burleys then came up with some ideas on how the garden could take shape.

The contractor put together a plan, donated £250 worth of plants and also designed a path so that residents in wheelchairs could move around the garden.

"With the new path installed, it’s so much easier for the residents to get out and enjoy the garden," said Megan.

"Family members of the residents have already called me a number of times to offer their thanks and to say that they can’t wait until spring, when the garden will be in full bloom and they can enjoy their garden again.

The new garden also boasts a bird table and a wind chime.

Penny Nadal, whose daughter Lisa is a resident at School Road, said: "I can’t thank everyone involved enough for what they’ve done.

"Previously, it was difficult for Lisa to make the most of the garden, but it has been absolutely transformed. The renovated garden is easily accessible and it’s now a really stimulating environment.

"Lisa can now go down to the garden on her wheelchair using the new path and make the most of the surroundings.

"I’d like to thank Megan for all that she’s done. She’s accommodated absolutely everything that we could have wanted. She’s an absolute gem."

Burleys' contracts manager Alan Wadsworth said he was happy to get involved with the project as soon as he was asked.

“It’s been brilliant to be able to give something back to the community," he said.

"We’re very pleased with the end result and we hope the residents enjoy their new garden.”