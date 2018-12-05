Send us your school Nativity photos!

The Northamptonshire Telegraph is asking schools to send us your Nativity photos this Christmas!

We will run as many of your photos as possible in the paper between now and Christmas.

Email your photos to michael.whelan@jpimedia.co.uk making sure to include the name of the Nativity play and any other details you think are important.

Let us know what parents thought of the Nativity and how much hard work was put in by school staff!

Besides schools, any nurseries and community groups which are putting on Nativities and festive plays are welcome to submit their photos - the more the merrier!