A 58-mile stretch of the Grand Union Canal, which links London to Birmingham, runs through Northamptonshire. To celebrate, the Canal & River Trust has put together a list of the Top 10 canal destinations in Northamptonshire. To celebrate, the Canal and River Trust has put together a list of the Top 10 canal destinations in the county ahead of the Easter break this month.

1. Walk the Blisworth Tunnel From the village of Stoke Bruerne, visitors stroll along the towpath to 2.8km-long Blisworth Tunnel, with information along the way about the canal's history, village and wildlife - NN12 7SE

2. Climb aboard at Crick Boat Show Crick Boat Show (25-27 May) is now the biggest inland waterways event in Britain. It offers a great day out by the water for all the family, with dozens of boats to see, live music and free half-hour boat trips along the canal. Visit crickboatshow.com

3. Eat Fish & Chips in the heart of the network The canal at Braunston is one of the busiest in the UK, making this pretty village a great place to watch narrowboats, take a walk in the country and enjoy a meal at a country pub, caf or the Braunston Fryer, serving traditional Fish and Chips - NN11 7JH

4. Hire a day boat at Gayton From ABC Boat Hires base at Gayton Marina, its a tranquil two-hour cruise to the village of Weedon, with a choice of pubs. Head in the other direction to reach Stoke Bruerne by passing through the 2.8km long Blisworth Tunnel. Visit abcdayboathire.com

