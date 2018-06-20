See our pictures from inside the latest restaurant to open at Rushden Lakes

Noodles and natsu are now being served at the latest restaurant to open at Rushden Lakes.

Wagamama is the final eaterie to open along the boardwalk at the major retail and leisure development just off the A45.

With its lakeside views, it is bound to be a hit with customers looking for some light refreshment after a spot of retail therapy.

The Northants Telegraph was invited to take a look around the new restaurant at a special VIP event held yesterday (Tuesday), with invited guests including Rushden mayor Cllr David Coleman who thought it was ‘wonderful.’

Wagamama already has branches in Milton Keynes and Bedford, but Rushden Lakes is its first venue in the county.

Marek, who has worked for Wagamama for nine years and is head chef for the area, has been working with the new team at Rushden Lakes.

They have spent time training at Wagamama in Milton Keynes and are now ready to host the people of Rushden, Higham Ferrers and the surrounding area.

Marek said: “It has been really busy since we opened.

“Every single day we see lots of people coming in and it’s going to get busier and busier.

“Lots of people are really happy and we have had good feedback.”

Marek said the team of 25, many of whom live locally, have been working hard ahead of the restaurant opening its doors to the public and added: “They are doing an amazing job, they love Wagamama.”

The new restaurant has 140 internal seats and a large outside dining area overlooking the lakes.

Restaurant bosses say all tastes will be catered for with their Asian-influenced menu.

Famous for its cult classics such as chicken katsu curry, chilli chicken ramen, yaki soba, and beef donburi, the restaurant is serving its new summer menu.

Wagamama first opened its Rushden Lakes branch to the public on June 11 with special opening times, and will be introducing longer opening hours in the near future.