See how Wellingborough home was transformed into a House of Horrors for Halloween

A family welcomed people into their home for a Halloween spook-tacular.

The house in Askham Avenue, Wellingborough, was given a frighteningly good makeover for Halloween, with people invited to go along between 6pm and 9pm last night (Wednesday).

Jackie Mayes and her family have been doing this for a few years now and always try to raise as much money as they can for a good cause.

This year they were raising funds for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, which receives no government funding.

Jackie said they had lots of mates helping out again and everyone was going all out for the Halloween fundraiser, with characters including Freddy Krueger, Hellraiser, It the clown, Jigsaw, Jason and Hannibal Lecter.

Last year’s event raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Chelsea’s Angels, the Irthlingborough-based charity set up in memory of Chelsea Knighton who died from childhood cancer neuroblastoma in August 2009.