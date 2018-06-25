See all the pictures from Rushden’s Armed Forces Day parade

People lined the streets to see Rushden’s annual Armed Forces Day parade.

The parade started from Hall Park at 1pm on Saturday (June 23) before making its way through the town along the High Street and finishing at Rushden Station, where there was entertainment, stalls and displays until 4pm.

A post on the Facebook page for Armed Forces Day Rushden said: “A big thank you from the RBL to all that attended and helped with the AFD parade and events at the station.

“It was a fantastic day and we were very grateful for all your suport.”

Our photographer Alison Bagley was there to take lots of pictures of those taking part in the parade as well as those who lined the route for it.

Glyn Dobbs and Jack Rickard were also there taking pictures of the parade, and these are also included in our picture gallery.