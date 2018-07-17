See all the pictures from fun run hosted by Wellingborough school

About 1,500 youngsters took part in a fun run held at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy in Wellingborough.

The fifth annual fun run event hosted by the Hatton Academies Trust took place on Friday (July 13).

The event saw pupils from the trust’s three primary schools - Oakway Academy, Victoria Primary Academy and Ecton Village Primary Academy - as well as Year 7 and sixth form students from Sir Christopher Hatton Academy taking part along with staff.

All children participate in the fun run and are asked to make a £1 donation to the charity Race for Life, with all children receiving a medal afterwards.

The mayor of Wellingborough Malcolm Ward was due to officially start the race, which also saw many parents go along to support their children and take part.