See all the pictures from Corby’s first Grow festival

Corby came alive with a new outdoor arts festival this weekend.

Commissioned by Made in Corby and co-produced by The Core at Corby Cube, Grow 2018 took place on Saturday and Sunday.

Corby's first Grow Festival

It is the first of three outdoor festivals commissioned by Made in Corby as part of The Creative People and Places programme funded by Arts Council England through the National Lottery.

This year’s festival was inspired by the theme of water with performances, experiences and workshops throughout the weekend.

Visitors were invited to uncover hidden surprises as they sailed through the woods to a family area submerged by the Boating Lake, which also hosted an early-evening event.

Other highlights were the Colourscape installation by the lake, hosting musicians and dancers, and a multi-sensory experience for all ages and abilities.

The Music of the Spheres could also be found floating on the water, providing an ethereal music and aerial dance display.

And a brand new sound composition on the theme of water, created especially for this year’s Grow Festival by Sound Intervention using their unique Shimmer sound system, could be found on the path through the woods to the boating lake.

With the use of audio transducers, 12 copper-alloy cymbals were transformed into speakers emitting sounds of drips, skimming stones, waterfalls, ice and steam.

Street performances around the town included Acrojou’s Frantic, featuring spectacular acrobatics and dance-theatre, choreographed around a wheel, with a hidden water system for a joyous finale danced in the pouring rain.

James Ashworth VC Square was the setting for the inaugural Grow Festival People’s Stage, featuring local choirs, dance groups and musicians on Sunday.

The Deep Roots Tall Trees choir, who devise and write songs inspired by the town, were part of the line-up, as well as Corby Amateur Theatrical Society and local youth music group Oakley Rangers.

There was music from indie-rock band The Modern Age and hip hop group The Enablers, while The Slackstring Band gave people their unique take on folk, classic rock and blues.

The festival is presented in association with Anglian Water to highlight the environmental and sustainability issues around the growing need of water.

Further details about the festival can be found by visiting www.growcorby.co.uk.