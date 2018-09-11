See all our pictures from open day at Wellingborough fire station

Crowds gathered for an open day which has helped raise thousands of pounds for The Fire Fighters’ Charity.

Saturday’s event at Wellingborough Fire Station in Irthlingborough Road included a smoke house maze, display drills by the Emergency Services Cadets and a fire crew carrying out a staged animal rescue.

As well as emergency service displays, there were traditional games, a bouncy castle, face painting, a miniature fire engine and stalls.

Speaking ahead of the event, firefighter Ronnie Sherratt said: “We are really excited to be hosting this day for the local community.

“The Fire Fighters’ Charity, which works to help support injured firefighters and their families, is a cause close to our hearts and we hope the day will raise plenty of funds for this worthy organisation.”

And not only did the crowds turn out for the open day, they also helped raise more than £3,000 for charity.

A message posted by Wellingborough Fire Station on its Facebook page said: “We are pleased to announce after yesterday’s amazing open day, you fantastic people have helped us to raise a phenomenal £3,071.43 for The Fire Fighters Charity, which will rise to £4,071.43 as we are awaiting match funding by Barclaycard of £1,000.

“Thank you all ever so much, and watch this space for future events.”