Security firm hands over state of the art kit to Earls Barton school

A security firm has donated a state-of-the-art piece of education kit to Earls Barton Primary School.

The multi-touch Promethean ActivTable has been presented to the 470-pupil school by Securitas.

Pauline Shacklady, headteacher at Earls Barton Primary, said: “The children and teachers are very excited by the arrival of the multi-touch table and are queuing up to have a go

“The table encourages team work and collaboration, as six children can use it at the same time. Over 230 educational games and activities are installed on the table and will support the school’s teaching curriculum.”

Andrew Oliver, IT Director at Securitas UK, added: “It gives us great pleasure to donate this multi-touch table to the school, where it will be put to great use.

“Multi-touch tables bring a fun way to help teachers to engage with their students.

“Young children are used to dealing with new technologies, as part of their play and learning, so the table lends itself perfectly to their development.

“Securitas is part of many local communities, and we welcome the opportunity to contribute, where we can.”