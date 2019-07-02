Section of Wellingborough car park sealed off after blaze

Part of Wellingborough's Swansgate car park is closed after a fire last night (Monday).

Two fire crews attended the ground floor of the multi-storey just after 8.30pm after a blaze involving a Renault.

The Swansgate car park.

The car was severely damaged with firefighters using two hose reels, breathing apparatus and thermal image cameras to help them put the fire out.

The car park is open today but half of the ground floor has been sealed off for further notice.

A Wellingborough Council spokesman said: "Wellingborough Council’s partners, Wellingborough Norse, attended Swansgate car park last night after being informed of a fire.

"The car park is open as normal today but half of the ground level has been sectioned off until further notice to ensure public safety.

"Colleagues will carry out any essential repairs and cleaning.

"The public are advised to ensure that they do not enter the sectioned off area. We will update our social media pages when this is fully open."

The Northants Telegraph has asked Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service to confirm whether the incident is being treated as arson.

Last month another vehicle caught fire in the car park causing part of it to be closed.