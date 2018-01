Medals from the Second World War were among items stolen in a burglary in Tennyson Road, Wellingborough.

The incident happened between 7.30pm and 10pm on Tuesday, December 12, when the offender/s forced entry into the property by smashing the rear patio door.

Items stolen include the Second World War medals (pictured) and jewellery.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the burglary, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.