Second property searched in Corby murder investigation

The focus of a fast moving murder investigation in Corby has moved to a second house on the Lincoln estate this morning (Friday).

A team of four specialist search officers from Northants Police’s tactical support team is searching for evidence at a small bungalow in Lincoln Way, about 100 metres from the scene of the murder in Butterwick Walk.

Tactical support team officers going into the second property being searched as part of the investigation

Floral tributes to victim Thomas Gravestock have been placed at both scenes overnight.

The 35-year-old was killed by an unknown attacker at the three-storey address earlier this week.

A police officer stood guard over the house this morning and scenes of crime officers were still searching the address today.

There remains a high level police presence on the estate.

Floral tributes to Corby murder victim Thomas Gravestock

Officers have arrested two men, a 61-year-old and a 24-year-old, who remain in police custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about Thomas’ murder.

They particularly want to hear from anyone who may have seen him between 8am on Tuesday, August 21, and 11.20am on Wednesday, August 22, especially if they saw him around the Lincoln Way area.

Anyone with any information which could help with the investigation is asked to call the police on 101.