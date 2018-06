A boy accused of murdering Rothwell teenager Louis-Ryan Menezes has appeared in court for a second time.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Leicester Crown Court this morning (Tuesday, June 5).

He has been remanded into custody.

The next hearing will take place at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, June 25.

Louis, 17, died on Friday, May 25, after being stabbed in the chest in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, Northampton.