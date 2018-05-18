Second coast to coast cycle for Raunds man

A man with type one diabetes is hoping to inspire others as he takes on another coast to coast challenge 10 years after his first one.

Ten years ago, Hedley Williams of Raunds cycled across the UK from the most westerly point in Wales to the most easterly point in England.

He completed the ride, which was particularly challenging as he was recovering from major leg surgery at the time, to raise money for the diabetes centre at Northampton General Hospital.

And 10 years on, he has set himself another challenge in aid of the same cause.

Hedley is supporting the unit in recognition of the care they have given him which has enabled him to live a fulfilling and healthy life with diabetes.

He also wants to inspire other diabetics, especially those with a recent diagnosis, to show that it doesn’t have to limit their ambitions or their adventures.

Writing on his JustGiving page, Hedley said: “This May (2018) I ‘celebrate’ surviving being a diabetic for 30 years.

“Wishing to show my thanks to the nurses and doctors at the diabetes centre at Northampton General Hospital who have given me the best care I could hope for and have supported me with an insulin pump, I have chosen to raise some money for the centre.

“I plan to cycle a coast to coast ride again, 10 years on from my last ride but this time in France.

“Starting off on the South coast of France on the Mediterranean sea, I will head north, and hopefully two weeks and 750-ish miles later I should arrive at the English Channel on the north coast of France.

“The ride will be undertaken solo, I will be camping along the way and I will be funding the ride myself so any money raised will go direct to my cause.”

Hedley has already beaten his fundraising target of £500 and raised £700 so far, but he would love to increase this amount even more.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Hedley can do so by clicking here