Search for man who indecently exposed himself at country park near Oundle

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself at a country park.

The incident took place at Barnwell Country Park at about 3.30pm on Friday (June 15).

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information about it.

The offender was described as a white man, in his 50s, with grey hair and a grey beard.

He wore jeans and a dark blue jacket.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.