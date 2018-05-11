Sculptor’s new creations go on show for Wellingborough’s Waendel Walk

A sculptor will be displaying two new pieces of work during the Waendel Walk weekend.

Mick Henson has had a number of sculptures on show in Wellingborough in the past, including the Black Prince which went on display in the Market Place last year to help promote the town’s medieval festival.

Two new creations by him will be on display in the town for people taking part in the Waendel Walk, which starts today (Friday) and runs until Sunday.

Mick, who worked as a full-time sculptor for many years before going back into the shoe industry last year, said: “As an artist and sculptor I’ve always felt I should do my bit to give Wellingborough a positive and upbeat feel, especially in these times of austerity and tax rises.

“So over the past two years I’ve displayed my Nordic walking sculpture at Wellingborough’s Waendel Walk.

“Each year it’s had a different colour scheme - 2016 was yellow and orange and 2017 was blue and green and this year is purple and red so each year can be associated with a particular colour.

“I’m also adding two more sculptures to help promote health and fitness in the town, a weightlifter and my yoga headstand sculptures.”

The Waendel Walk is currently the only internationally registered walk in the UK and brings visitors to Wellingborough from around the world.

It is open to people of all abilities and ages to take part and raise funds for a good cause.

Each route ranges from 5km to 42km and will take the walkers across fields, footpaths and roads, as well as to places of interest and local villages in and around Wellingborough.

All walks will begin and finish at The Castle theatre in Wellingborough, where activities and entertainment will be taking place across the weekend.

Mick, who has always lived in and around Wellingborough, is very proud of his hometown and said: “The Waendel Walk is truly an international event with walkers from all over the world.

“I for one feel proud to help show the world the civic pride we all share in our town.”

Mick uses steel and fibreglass for his sculptures, which have gone on display across the county including in Northampton, Wicksteed Park and Billing Aquadrome.

Another of his sculptures was made in wood and was in celebration of Northamptonshire’s shoe-making heritage.