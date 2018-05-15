Sculptor’s latest work goes on show during Wellingborough’s Waendel Walk

A sculptor was delighted to see families admiring his latest creations during the Waendel Walk weekend.

Mick Henson has had a number of sculptures on show in Wellingborough in the past, including the Black Prince which went on display in the Market Place last year to help promote the town’s medieval festival.

The sculptures being transported to outside The Castle

And his latest creations were outside The Castle theatre for those taking part in the Waendel Walk on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to see and admire.

Mick, who worked as a full-time sculptor for many years before going back into the shoe industry last year, took these pictures of his new sculptures at the weekend and was pleased to see people enjoying them at the time.

He said: “My favorite is of the family taking pictures of the children swinging on the poles, crawling under the weight lifter and just having fun posing with them.

“It’s the little things like that which make it all seem worthwhile when I’m using up my holidays and weekends building new sculptures and all my family and friends are away or sitting in their gardens.”

A family enjoying the sculptures

Mick has displayed his Nordic walking sculptures at the Waendel Walk for the past two years.

The Waendel Walk is currently the only internationally registered walk in the UK and brings visitors to Wellingborough from around the world.

It is open to people of all abilities and ages to take part and raise funds for a good cause.

Mick told the Northants Telegraph last week: “The Waendel Walk is truly an international event with walkers from all over the world.

“I for one feel proud to help show the world the civic pride we all share in our town.”

Mick, who has always lived in and around Wellingborough, uses steel and fibreglass for his sculptures, which have gone on display across the county including in Northampton, Wicksteed Park and Billing Aquadrome.

Another of his sculptures was made in wood and was in celebration of Northamptonshire’s shoe-making heritage.