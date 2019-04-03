Scooting session is a hit at Kettering school

A fun training day helped children at a Kettering school feel safer and more confident on their scooters.

Brightkidz – a Kettering-based social enterprise which promotes active travel and road safety – has been piloting its new ST:EPS project (Safer Travel: Enabling Primary Schools) at Grange Primary Academy in Jean Road since last September.

Grange Primary Academy pupils take part in the scooting session.

Brightkidz recommended and helped arrange the whole-school activity day, which was delivered by a specialist ‘Scoot Fit’ trainer on March 22, as part of the ST:EPS project and more than 200 children took part across all

year groups and the nursery.

Deputy headteacher Lydia Meek said: “Thanks to support from Brightkidz we’ve been able to develop more ways for active travel and healthy living to become truly embedded in our curriculum.

“The Scoot Fit session was another fun and practical way for children to learn the benefits of scooting, and also sets the whole school up to take part in The Big Pedal – a national initiative by Sustrans charity – over the next two weeks. We want to get more children regularly walking, cycling and scooting to school for their health and wellbeing, and the scooting session has been another step forward in changing behaviours.”

Headteacher Chris Latimer takes part in the session.

Feedback from pupils included one child who said they wanted to scoot to school instead of being driven in by their parents and another who said they enjoyed learning how to scoot properly.

Brightkidz founder, Alison Holland, said: “We have been thrilled with how the Scoot Fit session at Grange Primary has gone.

“It has been such a great day and the children have had lots of fun learning how to be skilled and balanced on their scooters so that they feel more confident and safer.

“Our ST:EPS project is about connecting schools to the resources they need to promote active travel to their pupils, and helping them to access alternative funding opportunities and build partnerships with local businesses who could sponsor training days or equipment.

“More Kettering schools have now signed up to ST:EPS– and even more are expected to take up the opportunity locally this academic year.”