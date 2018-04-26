Schools, shops and pubs across Corby help raise £5,600 for hospice

People across Corby have helped raise more than £5,600 for Lakelands Hospice over Easter.

Schools, shops, companies and pubs have all contributed to the total amount raised which will go towards the valuable work of the hospice.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice in Butland Road, Corby, said: “The generosity to our cause is incredibly humbling, we are truly grateful and thankful for every single penny donated.

“Your amazing generosity enabled our wonderful team of highly qualified nurses care for more people living with life-limiting conditions in our community over the Easter period.

“Thank you.”

Among those who supported the hospice over the Easter period were The Grampian, Oakley Vale Primary School, RS Components, The Shire Horse, Castle Bingo, Beanfield Primary School, The Irish Centre, Java Java and West End DIY.

The hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information about the hospice and its work, click here