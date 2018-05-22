Schools, police and council showing their support for Walk to School Week in Corby

Corby Council’s neighbourhood management team and neighbourhood policing teams are supporting National Walk to School Week by working with schools to encourage parents and children to walk or cycle to school.

Walk to School Week is a campaign supported by the UK walking charity, Living Streets.

It started yesterday (Monday) and runs until Friday (May 25).

Throughout the week schools, councils and communities around the country will be delivering awareness raising events to help ease traffic congestion near schools and make them safer during drop-off and pick-up times.

Activities in Corby will include supporting schools to run park and stride schemes, delivering assembly sessions promoting the wider benefits of walking to school and a stencilling campaign around school areas to highlight the ‘Cool to Walk to School‘ message.

Corby Council’s lead member for housing and neighbourhood services, Cllr Bob Eyles, said: “Parking is an ongoing challenge at the majority of our school cross the borough and can cause local tensions within a community.

“By linking in with campaigns such as this, the borough council are encouraging parents/guardians to think about not only where they park, but also if they can allow some time in the week to enable their children to walk to school.

“This simple change reduces the amount of traffic on the road and is a good way for children to be physically active.

“Plus some early morning walking can improve mental alertness and our mood.”

Sgt Rob Offord of Corby rural neighbourhood policing team said: “Northamptonshire Police regularly respond to complaints from the public whether they be parents, teachers or residents about poor parking standards outside schools.

“This inappropriate and sometimes dangerous parking puts the safety of young children at risk and causes needless anxiety to everyone involved.

“Furthermore in a minority of cases tempers boil over in front of the children and crimes can occur.

“We are committed to improving the safety of all involved around schools and I believe that walking to school is one part of a wider strategy of keeping our young children safe as well as improving community cohesion and reduced anti-social behaviour.”

It is hoped schools will be encouraged to continue running some initiatives throughout the year as an ongoing measure to help reduce school parking problems.