School teams-up with Corby firm to reavamp outdoor learning area

Little Stanion Primary School joined forces with RS Components to develop the schools outdoor learning area.

School children, staff and representatives from RS Components planted 30 trees, which were kindly donated by the company.

Liz Williams, outdoor learning teaching assistant for Little Stanion said: “We are in the process of developing a woodland area for our children.

“This will be an important addition to our school.

“Not only will it help to teach the children in a real life setting but it will also act as an aid to nurture, develop and encourage our children to explore the world around us.”