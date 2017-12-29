School in Oundle must improve, says Ofsted

Oundle’s Prince William School has several areas to work on, according to a latest Ofsted report.

The school in Herne Road was graded as ‘requires improvement’ in all areas in its first inspection since it became an academy.

A spokesman for the EMLC Academy Trust, which runs the school, said: “Inspectors were clear that the EMLC Academy Trust, local governors and school leaders understand what needs to be done and are already recovering the performance of Prince William with clear signs of delivering results.

“The trust is determined to build upon the recent improvements and this, alongside the appointment of Mrs Dormor as principal, is beginning to have a strong impact.

“The progress we have made together was acknowledged in the feedback received by the school and the trust.

“Nevertheless, despite steadily improving outcomes for students, amongst the best in the county at both GCSE and A-Level, some groups have been left behind, and this is a priority for improvement.”

The school, which has 1,101 pupils on its roll, was criticised because its teachers’ expectations are not routinely high enough for all pupils, limiting the progress some pupils make.

The impact of feedback on pupil progress was inconsistent, pupils were not always challenged sufficiently, and not all pupils have confidence in the school’s systems to deal with bullying, according to lead inspector Rachel Tordoff.

However, the school was praised for the new principal’s accurate view on strengths and weaknesses, well above average pupil progress in 2017 and its calm and orderly fashion.

The EMLC spokesman added: “It is important that leadership is equally effective at all levels, and trustees want to ensure that the school is well supported in the future so that we build upon the enthusiastic commitment of Prince William staff that was identified as a strength by inspectors.

“Our students and parents are deserving of a good school.

“We share this ambition and we are confident that we will get there in an effective and sustainable way.”