Say thank you to community heroes in Pride in Northamptonshire 2018

Are there people in your community who go the extra mile, who brighten the lives of others, or who work tirelessly to make our towns a better place to live?

If so, then the Pride in Northamptonshire Awards 2018 are the perfect place to give them a well deserved thank-you for their efforts.

This week the the Northants Telegraph, the Chronicle & Echo, and the Daventry Express is launching the annual awards and now we need you to send in your nominations.

This year’s event is being supported by Wilson Browne Solicitors.

A spokesman for the firm said; “Wilson Browne is a firm that is proud to have its roots firmly in the communities in which it operates.

“We have grown our reputation as a trusted law firm through straightforward, jargon-free support, and our ability to get things done: this led us to being named Northamptonshire Law Society Large Law Firm Of The Year 2017/2018 and 2015/2016 and one of our team was awarded Northamptonshire Law Society Solicitor Of The Year in 2016/2017. We have achieved recognition in national Law Society “excellence” awards and a large number of our solicitors are recognised in the Legal 500.

“Our history dates back almost 200 years and today, we cover all areas of private client and commercial law having offices in Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, operating in Northampton, Kettering, Corby, Higham Ferrers, Wellingborough and Leicester. Our services are extensive, covering most areas of law.

“We are committed to supporting the communities in which we operate and give financial support and pro bono advice (free advice to worthy causes) to many organisations.

“We are delighted to support this event for another year and wish all of the entrants the very best of luck.”

We are now seeking nominations for the Pride in Northamptonshire awards.

Nominations can be made in the following categories:

Inspire A Generation; Community Award; Service with a Smile; Volunteer of the Year; Nurse/Carer of the Year; Hardwork & Determination; Educator of the Year; Unsung Hero/Heroine; Young Achiever; Charity Champions; Courage & Kindness; Good Neighbour Award.

The presentations evening for the Northants Community Awards (Pride in Northamptonshire) will take place at Kettering Park Hotel on Thursday, September 20.

To nominate someone for an award, email the details to the organisers at roberta.stinson@jpress.co.uk.

