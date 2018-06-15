SAVE OUR BUSES: Corby school says bus cuts will have ‘inevitable impact’ on students

Bosses at a Corby school have added their voices to the growing campaign to try to save some of the county’s buses scrapped after Northamptonshire County Council eliminated all its bus subsidies.

The Northants Telegraph revealed earlier this week that some school pupils attending Corby Business Academy may have no way of getting to school after the number 67 bus that serves Gretton and surrounding villages was stopped.

Although a temporary bus has been provided, it looks like from September, there will be no public transport to the school.

A petition has been launched to try to protect some of the services.

The school is run by the Brooke Weston group of academies.

Brooke Weston Trust CEO, Dr Andrew Campbell, said: “We regret that the county council has these funding pressures, however we would urge them to protect these services so that students are able to get public transport to their schools.”

Corby Business Academy’s Associate Principal Janina Taylor said: “These buses provide much needed transport for students who live in outlying towns and villages and any reduction or cut in services will have an inevitable impact on them and their families.”

The county council says that it simply does not have the money to continue providing the buses since it struggled to balance its budgets. Commissioners have since been drafted in to help run financial affairs at the authority.

Meanwhile, the online petition against the cuts is gaining momentum. It was set up by Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Corby Beth Miller, who said: “The decision to cut the subsidies has had a devastating effect on the lives of many villagers. In Gretton, for example, some have spoken to me about the isolation and heartbreak they feel now that no bus serves the village.

“This is a short-sighted decision by the Conservative-controlled Northamptonshire County Council. The county’s seven Conservative MPs and the current Conservative Government need to act now and put pressure on the decision makers.

“We keep hearing that the MPs have been speaking to the two commissioners who are now heading the county council but this is not good enough – we want to see action.

“It is about time that villagers have a chance to make their voice heard and the current MPs and Government start to listen and take action.”

You can sign the petition here

Please email us at nt.newsdesk@northantsnews.co.uk if any of the bus cuts are going to have an effect on you.