Sajid Javid tells House of Commons of 'additional £13m in funding' for Northamptonshire

Sajid Javid has told MPs in the House of Commons that Northamptonshire is to receive an extra £13million in funding this year.

The Secretary of State for communities and local government was addressing the House when delivering his statement on the provision of finances to local authorities from 2018 to 2019.

During the debate after his statement, he told Kettering MP Philip Hollobone: “Today’s proposals will lead to, first of all, additional funding for Northamptonshire council of almost £13million which I know will be welcome.”

It is not yet clear how the figure of £13million has been arrived at, be it through an additional grant or through a permitted increase in council tax above.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said: “We cautiously welcome the indication that Northamptonshire may receive additional funding from the Secretary of State today in his Local Government Settlement.

“It seems the Government may have heard our concerns about reducing levels of funding in the face of unprecedented demand for local services and the promising signs that our campaign for a fairer funding deal for the county has cut through thanks to the ongoing discussions we’ve been having with the DCLG.

“However, we have not yet seen the full figures and will need to see the details of our settlement before we can really understand what impact this will have on our draft budget and medium term financial plan going forwards. These full details will only become known over the coming days and weeks.”