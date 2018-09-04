Sadness as butcher closes its doors in Wellingborough

A butchers has said it is ‘with a heavy heart’ that it has decided to close its Wellingborough branch.

WH Thomas had premises at Nene Court, which is just off The Embankment and is home to a number of independent shops, cafes and businesses.

But while the butchers’ other site in Ecton is staying open, a message recently posted on its Facebook page said the Nene Court shop was closing on Friday.

The Facebook post said: “Sadly we have made the decision to close our Nene Court shop from today.

“It was with a heavy heart, but with a huge decrease in footfall we were left with no choice.

“We hope you can make the journey up to our shop at East Lodge Farm, Washbrook Lane, Ecton, Northampton, NN6 0QU (the postcode brings you straight to the farm).

“We have a wider selection and open six days a week (closed on Mondays).

“We hope to see you soon.”

A number of people responded to the news, with many expressing their sadness at the loss of the butchers.

One message posted on their Facebook page said: “Such a shame and a loss to Wellingborough who need a decent butcher.

“Will miss our shopping here and will have to come to Ecton.” ☹

Another message said: “Have been numerous times to buy produce and have always been met with a friendly face and always willing to have a chat and have always had a thoroughly professional service, can’t rate WH Thomas enough, excellent service.

“Sorry to hear the news, but will still come to the farm for my meat.”

Paul Warner, site manager at Nene Court, has also expressed his sadness at WH Thomas leaving Wellingborough.

He said: “I would like to express our sadness that the last independent butchery in Wellingborough has had to close its doors.

“But then you look at the competition online and the fact that some of the lower cost food outlets have completed disrupted the pricing in the market place.

“There’s been a lot of disruption in the retail market place and more traditional types of retailers have struggled because of that.”

WH Thomas opened the Nene Court branch following its success in Ecton.

It offers a selection of locally sourced produce ranging from breads, chutneys, spice rubs and oils to accompany items from the fresh meat counter.

They also have a cooked meat and cheese counter which offers a selection of hams, pies and artisan cheeses.