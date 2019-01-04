Rushton WI’s fabulous festive season with the fun continuing in the new year

Life is always fun with Rushton Village WI, but never more so than over the festive season with celebrations of Christmas and seeing in the new year.

This year we have marked the season in many different ways.

Our love of food was satisfied by Christmas ice cream tasting at Gallones factory, a meal out at Toro in Rothwell, and a festive meal for our Christmas party, accompanied by quizzes, presents and carols.

Our love of crafting enabled us to enter Rothwell Christmas Tree Festival with our ‘Where’s Wally?’ tree, and to learn a new technique for Christmas stars to use as decorations.

Our love of singing took us to a festive WI carol service held at the beautifully decorated Kelmarsh Hall.

Our love of socialising and shopping was catered for by trips to Bury St. Edmunds Christmas market and our county coffee morning at WI House in Moulton.

Our love of laughter and fun found us watching ‘Sleighed To Death’, an amateur dramatic comedy performed by The Orlingbury Players.

The New Year will see us starting on another varied schedule full of a mixture of listening and participation; entertainment and information; indoor and outdoor activities.

Our programme includes a treasure hunt, a shiatsu demonstration, an auction and much more.

We are always happy to welcome visitors to our meetings, and even happier when they want to join our group.

We meet every month in Rushton Village Hall on the second Wednesday at 7.15pm.

For more information, please contact our County Federation office on 01604 646055.