Rushton Village Hall a facility ‘village can be proud of’ after £116,000 makeover

Rushton Village Hall has been officially re-opened following a £116,000 makeover.

An audience of trustees and invited guests saw farmer Thomas Vaughan was chosen to cut the ribbon at the new facilities - which include a new kitchen, toilets, purpose-built storage, roof structure, floors, windows and more.

The project was paid for following a grant from Mick George Ltd.

Kevin Abraham, chairman of Rushton Village Hall Trustees, said: “The Trustees and community are much indebted to the generosity of the Mick George Community Fund which has been the major benefactor to this project.

“The Village Hall is now a building which the community can be proud of and will certainly make full use of.”

Significant advancements have been made, most notably with the separation of the main hall and meeting room, allowing for increased activity and users. Other improvements include, a new kitchen, toilets, purpose built storage, roof structure, floor, windows, energy efficient utilities and a complete redecoration both internally and externally.

Splendidly, all of this has been achieved while restoring many of the buildings original features within the new design, maintaining the rich 100-year heritage of the location.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, said: “Having a site within the immediate vicinity of Rushton means we are particularly familiar with the region and have built a wonderful relationship with the local community.

“We appreciate their support and wherever possible we’re always looking to give something back.

“We’re positive that the local residents will enjoy their new amenity.”