Rushton church gets £7,000 donation for security system

A Northamptonshire church is among the latest good causes to have benefitted from cash handouts from a regional business.

The second of four annual ‘Community Fund’ announcements, Mick George Ltd is to give £363,731 to groups in Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.

The Parochial Church Rushton & Glendon is to get £7,000 for a new security system.

The third round of applications for the 2018 Mick George Community Fund is now open.

Visit www.grantscape.org.uk/fund/mick-george-community-fund/ to submit entries, before July 11th, 2018.

Mick George Ltd finance director Jon Stump said: “This announcement is one that the business always welcomes, and particularly this time around given the sheer volume of money being distributed for assistance.

“The financial support that we’re able to provide is a reflection of the businesses performance in the past three months.

“We’re pleased to declare that the company is currently in a very healthy position, achieving attractive results and growth, owing largely to the support of local communities that we operate in.

“This is our way of giving something back to show our appreciation.”