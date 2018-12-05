Rushden volunteer goes 'above and beyond' to help deaf community

A long-serving Rushden volunteer described as going "above and beyond" in her efforts to support young deaf people has won an award in recognition of her work.

Emily Andrew, 34, has spent more than a decade supporting the National Deaf Children's Society, who handed her the award last month.

She has provided support at events, created relationships with deaf young people and brought passion to everywhere she has volunteered.

Paul Needham, head of volunteering at the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: "Emily has played such an important role as a volunteer and we really can’t thank her enough for all of her support.

"Volunteers like Emily help us tear down the barriers that stop deaf children from reaching their full potential by donating so much of their own time.

"Deaf children can achieve anything in life with the right support, and Emily is helping us make that a reality."

Emily was described as going "above and beyond" to support deaf young people by one of her fellow volunteers.

The awards, organised by the National Deaf Children’s Society, recognise the incredible work of volunteers who help to support deaf children all across the UK.

The five winners, including Emily, were shortlisted for their work to support the UK’s 50,000 deaf children and their parents.

The volunteers did everything from inspiring deaf young people and showing there is nothing they can’t achieve, reassuring parents about their child’s futures, to helping the charity deliver its services up and down the country.