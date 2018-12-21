Rushden teacher returns as judge on BBC celebrity singing competition

A music teacher from Rushden is returning to the small screen as one of 100 judges on a prime time BBC singing competition.

Harmesh Gharu first appeared on All Together Now earlier this year.

And in addition to being asked to feature again for the second season, he'll be on TV on Christmas Eve during the celebrity special.

The 32-year-old is head of the commercial music course at Tring Park School and is no stranger to working with talented singers and musicians, having taught stars former X Factor finalist Ella Henderson, Daisy Ridley, who appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Richard Linnell, who plays Alfie Nightingale in Hollyoaks.

"The first time I didn't know what I was getting myself into," said Harmesh, who spent three weeks filming the new shows.

"This time I knew what to expect and I embraced it."

The one-off celebrity show will see the likes of TOWIE's Gemma Collins, Sky Sports' Chris Kamara, EastEnders' Laurie Brett, actor and comedian Omid Djalili and former Northampton Saints player Ben Foden take the mic.

Although not necessarily known for their singing ability, these celebs won’t be getting any VIP treatment.

Instead, each celeb hopes to give a show-stopping performance that gets as many of The 100 up on their feet and singing along.

Because the more of the 100 who stand up and join in, the higher the celebrity scores.

The three celebrities who finish in the top three podium seats sing again at the end of the show with a song of their choice.

At the end of the night, only one of the famous faces will be crowned the All Together Now Celebrities Champion and walk away with the trophy.

"It's a feel-good family show, it's not like the other singing shows where there's a contract at the end," said Harmesh, who went to school in Rushden from 1998 to 2005.

"The winner wins £50,000 and it's up to them to spend it how they want.

"In the last series, one winner bought a waffle shop for his mum."

The celebrity edition of All Together Now airs on BBC One on Christmas Eve from 7.15pm to 8.30pm.