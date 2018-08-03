Rushden supermarket apologises after shopper finds toilets ‘full of flies’

A supermarket has apologised after a customer complained of its toilets being ‘full of flies’.

The apology comes after the shopper visited the toilets of the Rushden branch of Waitrose at Crown Park in Northampton Road.

Their experience prompted them to tweet the store following their visit last Saturday (July 28) to say: “The toilets themselves seemed to be clean, but full of flies.

“Mentioned it to staff at the customer desk and they said “we clean them regularly”.

“It was horrid.”

In response to the complaint, Waitrose tweeted back to say: “Sorry to hear this Adam, please be assured our Rushden store are monitoring this.”

And the shopper replied with: “Thanks.

“My sister said the ladies was just as bad.”

Following the complaint via social media, the Northants Telegraph contacted Waitrose for an official response.

A spokesman for the chain of British supermarkets said: “We take cleanliness very seriously and although the toilets were clean, as the customer has highlighted, we were disappointed to learn of his experience and apologised.

“As a precaution, we immediately cleaned the facility again and will continue to monitor closely.”