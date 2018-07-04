Rushden school governor heads national campaign to recruit more from ethnic minorities

A school governor from Rushden is helping to spearhead a national campaign which aims to increase the number of people from ethnic minorities and younger age groups volunteering as school governors.

Prince Caesar, who is a governor at South End Infant School, stepped forward to support the Everyone on Board campaign run by Inspiring Governance and the National Governance Association after learning that across England, just four per cent of school governors come from ethnic minorities, compared to about a third of pupils.

Prince Caesar

Prince appeared alongside other governors in a short film to share his insight and experience on the value of having diverse people overseeing schools. He said the richness of knowledge gained from having a good reflection of ethnic minorities on governing boards will lift standards and attainment in schools, and help to eliminate barriers.

Prince said: “I believe that the richness of diversity in our society and in our schools is something that must be celebrated, and that to prepare children for life in the 21st century, schools must be different in outlook and do things differently. As a governor, I am a role model for the next generation, some of whom may be struggling with acceptance and self-confidence, and I know that having a diverse governing board gives parents from ethnic minorities confidence in the school system.”

The campaign was launched at the NGA’s summer conference on 9 June where it was welcomed by keynote speaker Secretary of State for Education, Damian Hinds.

In the film, the governors explain that having volunteers that ‘come from different places and think different things’ share their skills, time and experience will bring diverse perspectives and a balance of views to conversations so that ‘barriers, biases and stereotypes do not go unchallenged’ and decisions will help children from all backgrounds to succeed and thrive. They also emphasise how having a diverse governing boards will create ‘a culture of inclusion, starting at the top’ providing role models for pupils to ‘give them confidence in what they can achieve’ and demonstrate the school’s commitment to diversity at all levels.

People interested in becoming a school governor or trustee are encouraged to register with Inspiring Governance – a free, online service that connects volunteers who are interested in becoming governors and trustees with schools that need them. Those who are appointed through Inspiring Governance will receive 12 months of free support from NGA to enable them to feel effective and confident in their role.

Watch the video online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkazuzRg8r8.