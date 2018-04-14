Rushden’s Memorial Clinic could be turned into flats

A building which used to have thousands of patients through its doors each year could be re-developed and turned into flats.

Rushden Memorial Clinic originally opened in January 1950 to serve the ever growing population of Rushden and the surrounding villages.

The building in Hayway could be turned into flats

But it was replaced by the Nene Park Outpatients Clinic which opened in Attley Way, Irthlingborough, in 2011.

Plans to convert and extend the existing memorial clinic in Hayway, Rushden, to create 12 one and two-bedroom flats with shared amenity space and associated parking have now been submitted.

The application also includes construction of two bungalows and associated parking within the grounds of the existing building.

Documents submitted as part of the plans say the existing property is to be retained and refurbished, and the proposal looks to ‘celebrate and protect’ the existing features of the memorial clinic.

The design and access statement says: “The proposal looks to sensitively redevelop the Rushden Memorial Clinic, which is an undesignated heritage asset, into residential units, with additional new units added to create a mixture of new accommodation for the local area.

“The proposed units will predominately be small scale accommodation to meet local need, as highlighted in the pre-application advice.

“The majority of the trees are to be retained with some additional trees proposed to help create an attractive setting and amenity spaces for the existing building and new units.

“As a result of the considered design it is hoped that the application will be granted consent.”

The planning application will be considered by East Northants Council.