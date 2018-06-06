Rushden’s ‘bravest superhero’ needs your help

An appeal has been launched to help put on a superhero day for a young girl battling cancer.

Nelly from Rushden was diagnosed with leukaemia last year and friend Natasha Krywald has found it heartbreaking to see the youngster go through treatment.

Nelly’s fight has inspired Natasha to raise money towards sending her on a trip to Disneyland and she has held several fundraisers so far, including jumping out of a plane and having her head shaved.

She is now hoping to organise a superhero day in Rushden for Nelly.

Natasha said: “Rushden’s bravest superhero is fighting her hardest battle yet.

“The evil villain cancer has nothing on her strength though.

“At just seven-years-old, she has proven herself to be quite the wonderwoman when it comes to all things health, with no battle being too big for her to defeat.

“That doesn’t mean she doesn’t need a little help from time to time.

“As her trusty sidekick, I have shaved my head, jumped out of a plane and will soon be getting a sponsored tattoo.”

While Natasha is doing everything she can to help Nelly, she is keen to get more people on-board so they can do even more for the youngster.

She said: “We are looking for local businesses or members of Rushden town to help us organise a superhero day in town to raise more funds.

“Sadly no date is set yet, but along with the fabulous Base Shade Tattoos in Rushden and the magical powers of our resident superhero Nelly, we will be on our way to beating this fight very soon.”

Natasha would love to hear from anyone who wants to help with the superhero day, which she is hoping to hold this month, next month or in August.

She is looking for volunteers to help organise the event as well as help out on the day.

Natasha has various activities she’d like to run on the day, including superhero themed crafts, raffles, stalls and a scavenger hunt for children visiting shops to find pictures of superheroes for a prize.

And she added: “I am also hoping to end the entire day with a night-time candle-lit vigil or service where the whole town can get together and honour those who are battling serious illnesses or those who have been lost.

“I know that my dad will be looking down on that moment with a big happy smile on his face from heaven, and hope it will bring joy and hope to all of our town and especially to Nelly.

“We can also hopefully get local school choirs to pull together on a lovely set of songs in memory and honour of everyone cancer or other diseases have taken, showcasing the brilliant local talent.”

Any individuals, groups or businesses who want to get involved with the superhero day can contact Tasha Krywald on Facebook or by sending an email to n.krywald@hotmail.co.uk.