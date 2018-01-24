Rushden pupils recognised for their contribution to Remembrance and the Poppy Appeal

These pupils have been thanked for their support which has helped Rushden’s Poppy Appeal raise more than £46,000 so far.

Rushden’s Royal British Legion (RBL) has once again had great support from the whole town with this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Schools across the area have helped raise £2,168 and this has contributed to the total amount raised by the branch so far, which stands at £46,418.

As well as thanking each of the schools for their support, branch members have a cup to present to one school in recognition of its efforts for the Legion and the annual Poppy Appeal.

Whitefriars Junior School won the cup last year, and this year’s winner is Alfred Street Junior School.

The cup was presented to pupils during a school assembly held yesterday (Tuesday), with special guests including the branch’s vice president Harry Graham MBE and Poppy Appeal organiser Barbara Clark.

They presented the cup and award certificate to the school in honour of its support, including raising an average of £1.19 per pupil.

Lynne Baker from Rushden RBL said: “The thing about Alfred Street School is that they are committed to Remembrance, they do so much for it every year.”

During the past year, pupils have been involved in numerous events related to Remembrance, including holding a coffee morning in commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the school bombing, Year 6 children learning about Walter Tull and his contributions during the First World War, and taking part in the Garden of Remembrance service at Rushden War Memorial in both November 2016 and 2017.

They also sold poppies and other Remembrance merchandise at school and a number of pupils who belong to groups outside of school took part in the parade on Remembrance Sunday.

After being presented with the cup, Lynne said: “The pupils were thrilled to bits, and Harry has set the bar for them to win it again next year.”