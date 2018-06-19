Rushden pupils need your help to make a change at their school

These youngsters are appealing for help as they strive to make a change at their school.

Denfield Park Primary School in Rushden enrolled in the Changemaker Award scheme with Northampton University last year and achieved the ruby award.

This year, they are aiming to achieve the next level and get the emerald award.

The school council has 24 members and they needed to, along with the rest of the school, come up with an issue or idea that they could change within the school.

So they decided to replace the sports kits within their extra curricular clubs as they felt they were out-dated.

They have held several fundraisers so far, including a film club and mufti day, but they are now looking to the wider community for help.

Francesca Burke from the school said they are having a summer raffle and are appealing for any businesses who could help them work towards the emerald award with sponsorship or raffle prizes.

Mrs Burke said they are hoping to raise £1,000 and the new kit will have ‘Proud’ written on it as it is the school motto.

The pupils would love to have the new kits, which will be for sports including football, netball and rugby, by September.

Anyone who would like to help or donate a prize for the summer raffle can email Mrs Burke on fburke@denfieldpark.northants.sch.uk.

Companies which have already donated prizes include Pizza Express, Patisserie Valerie and Canoe 2.

Anyone wanting to buy raffle tickets can get them from the school reception, and the draw will take place on June 27 during a special assembly.