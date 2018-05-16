Rushden pub gearing up for its 10th fundraiser for children’s hospital

A pub is holding its 10th annual fundraiser in support of the work carried out by staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

Steve Hajduk has once again teamed up with The Welcome Inn in Rushden for the annual event raising money for GOSH, the hospital in London which has the UK’s widest range of specialist health services for children.

The event is on Friday (May 18)

This year’s fundraiser is taking place on Friday (May 18) with the raffle at 8pm, auction at 8.30pm and free disco/karaoke from 9pm.

Steve said: “We always get a good response as it is for children who are very poorly and in most cases they do not understand why.”

Last year’s event raised £1,500 through the raffle, auction and donations, and it is hoped that this year will raise even more funds in support of the treatment, care and medical expertise at GOSH which can often be life-saving for young patients.

Steve has teamed up with landlady Megan for Friday’s event and is very grateful to her and all the regulars for their support over the years.

He said: “We have done this for approximately 10 years and the support from the regulars at The Welcome has been brilliant.

“This is a way of showing appreciation to the fabulous staff at this wonderful hospital.

“This year we have DJ Bullet providing his services as he always does for free.

“At 8pm we have a raffle including chocolates, many different bottles of wine, a Wowee portable bass speaker, various DVDs, lots of perfume and aftershaves plus many more items as they are donated.”

Lots up for grabs in the auction include four Test match tickets for England v India on August 4, a signed Northamptonshire cricket bat from the 70s featuring players such as Allan Lamb and Wayne Larkins, two signed Kid Normal children’s books by Radio One DJ Greg James and Chris Smith, a pool cue, an Elvis limited edition interview four CD set and a BBQ meat bundle delivered to your house.

Anyone wanting to donate any raffle or auction prizes can contact Megan, Steve or behind the bar.