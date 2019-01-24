Rushden primary school wins poppy cup after raising more than £300 for Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion has awarded a Rushden school its Poppy Cup for the pupils' fundraising and commitment to Remembrance over the course of the year.

Whitefriars Primary School pupils were presented with their award by members of the Rushden and district branch of the RBL.

As well as poppy selling and tea parties, the pupils raised money - more than £300 in total - by selling Royal British Legion merchandise like keyrings, rulers and pens.

But the cup isn't just about fundraising exploits.

"They won it for a commitment to Remembrance throughout the year," said Rushden RBL member Lynne Baker.

"They have a World War Two tea party because they study the war as part of the curriculum.

"They fundraised by selling cakes and the children got a lot from it because they get to speak to veterans and that informs their lessons."

She added: "The cup isn't just about the money raised but the commitment they showed to remembering those who lost their lives in wars."

Whitefriars' junior school children have previously won the Poppy Cup.