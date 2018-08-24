Rushden police station being marketed with ‘potential for residential development’

If you’ve got a spare £500,000, a town’s former police station could be all yours.

The Northants Telegraph reported yesterday (Thursday) that Rushden police station is one of three stations which have been deemed surplus to requirements and will be sold.

Selling Kettering, Corby and Rushden’s police stations, as well as the Earls Barton police house, will make an annual and recurring saving of £0.25 million, as well as an anticipated £3 million total capital receipt from the sales.

Northants Police and the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold say this money will be reinvested in buildings that meet the needs of the community and the police both now and in the future.

So if you are interested in buying one of these police sites, what can you get for your money?

Rushden’s former police base in North Street is up for sale with a price tag of £500,000.

Marketing of the two-storey detached property by Fisher German says there is ‘potential for residential redevelopment, subject to the necessary planning permission being obtained.’

The site, which is at the intersection of North Street and Shirley Road and surrounded by residential properties, comprises of the former police station which was built in the 1970s.

The building incorporates office and storage accommodation with associated communal areas.

Externally, the site has a gated yard together with several stores and garages.

An underground fuel tank is in situ in the car park.

However, the marketing publicity does also note that the property contains asbestos.

The site is available for sale freehold at a guide price of £500,000 exclusive.

Anyone interested in buying Rushden’s former police station can contact Fisher German for more details.

For more information on the sale of these redundant police properties, click here