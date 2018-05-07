Rushden poker player wins Las Vegas trip of a lifetime

A pub poker player from Rushden will head to the bright lights of Las Vegas to compete on the big stage.

Andy Salsbury-Newman, from the Rushden WMC in Griffith Street, qualified for the VEGAS100 tournament.

Now in its 12th year VEGAS100, organised by Redtooth Poker, is the UK’s largest live pub poker league with more 200,000 players registering with the league since it was launched.

Martin Green, managing director of Redtooth Poker, said: “We are delighted to finally secure our 100 players for the trip to Las Vegas.

“All have done remarkably well to reach this stage, progressing through from their local pubs to numerous regional and national tournaments.

“These are the best pub poker players in the UK so they fully deserve this once in a lifetime trip to America.”

Attention now turns to Las Vegas as the 100 qualifiers and guests travel to America on May 24 for a trip of a lifetime and the chance to win a slice of the £25,000 prize pool.

Included in the winner’s prize is a £5,000 sponsorship deal for the year ahead.

One player will also receive the title of player of year during the visit to Las Vegas.

Mr Green added: “This year we are celebrating 12 years of the Redtooth Poker league, we continue to grow from strength to strength and have become the event for poker players to take part in.

“You never know, we may unearth the next UK poker star to hit the professional stage in the future.”

This year the VEGAS100 players and guests will have the opportunity to take part in an additional tournament with over $6000 worth of prizes which includes a return trip to Las Vegas and a seat into a World Series of Poker event in 2019.