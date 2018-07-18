Rushden park recognised as one of the UK’s best green spaces

Rushden’s Hall Park has been recognised as one of the UK’s best green spaces.

The popular park has been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme this week, joining five other green spaces awarded recognition in the county.

The park is among a record-breaking 1,883 UK parks and green spaces to receive a prestigious Green Flag Award, which is the mark of a quality park or green space.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for the fifth year running.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Hall Park to such a high standard.”

Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

Rushden Town Council raised the Green Flag in Hall Park earlier this week with the help of town mayor Cllr David Coleman and Southend Infant School.