Rushden night shelter to hold fundraising sleep out

A night shelter for homeless people in Rushden will hold a sleep out to raise funds and awareness of rough sleepers.

The Sanctuary is a six-bed facility staffed by volunteers which is open every evening from 6.30 pm, 365 days a year and provides a safe place for those who would otherwise be sleeping rough in or around Rushden.

To highlight the issues around homelessness and to raise vital funds for its work, The Sanctuary is hosting a sleep out on Friday, January 25.

According to figures published in January 2018, the East Midlands region saw an increase of 23 per cent in rough sleeping since 2016 compared with a national increase of 15 per cent.

A spokeswoman for The Sanctuary said the burden of alleviating the day-to-day problems of homelessness will fall on charitable organisations such as the Rushden night shelter.

The Sanctuary has a full support team working Monday to Friday from 9am to 1pm which aims to work closely with each resident to identify why they have become homeless and to assist them with finding appropriate, longer-term accommodation including social housing and supported accommodation.

It also has a qualified counsellor to support the residents and offers a weekly peer group session to share experiences.

Those wanting more information and to register to take part, can email sleepout@encs.org.uk or phone 01933 733 001. Those wishing to donate can do so at www.give.net/20217071.