Rushden man to take on 70 mile Isle of Wight walk to raise money for MS charity

A Rushden man is planning to walk the well-trodden 70 mile Isle of Wight coastal path in just three days to raise money for a Multiple Sclerosis charity.

Bob Safford (pictured with son Alex) will be accompanied by old school friend John Bentley, who lives on the island.

He is setting off on the trek on June 22.

As Bob explains, “Two years ago my son Alex was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

“MS is a chronic condition for which there is no cure. In addition, to the physical symptoms, the uncertainty that comes with the diagnosis can be overwhelming leading to isolation and depression for many.

“Most people are diagnosed in their 20s and 30s – at a time of life when key decisions are made about relationships, family and careers. Like many newly diagnosed sufferers of MS, Alex felt he had nowhere to turn to for practical help and support. Family and friends did what they could but none of them could understand exactly what it was like to be in his position.

“In the months following his initial diagnosis Alex struggled with the physical and emotional impact of his condition. Then he came across a Facebook advert about an online MS support group called “Shift.ms.” Shift.ms is a peer-to-peer social network where people with MS (MSers) can ask for help and support from a community of thousands and hear from world-leading healthcare professionals.”

Alex said: “The support I found through Shift.ms has helped me to turn my life around – I’ve started my own blog, regularly post about MS on Instagram and have also become a buddy and ambassador for Shift.ms. Being able to connect with others is a huge help that has enabled me to realise that I’m not the only one going through these feelings and emotions.”

Bob has set a fundraising target of £1,000. To sponsor him, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/iow4ms or text text IOWW70 £2, £5 or £10 to 70070.