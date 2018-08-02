Rushden man thanks Hungarian rescuers for helping along Mongol Rally

A Rushden man who thought his dreams of completing a trans-continental rally had ended when his car broke down in Eastern Europe has thanked his Hungarian rescuers.

Alan Walker is currently taking part in the Mongol Rally alongside his Irish friend Jon Glen.

The duo met on their agricultural engineering course at university and earlier this summer set off on a challenge to drive from the Czech Republic to Ulan Ude in Siberia in a 17-year-old Mazda MX5 sports car.

They are aiming to raise £6,000 for three charities - Kettering General Hospital, Cool Earth, and the Farming Community Network.

Their trip almost came to an abrupt end in Romania when their suspension needed urgent repair.

In Budapest, they were rescued by gallant mechanics who repaired the suspension which had already carried them for 4,000 mile.

The next step of their journey would see them travel through Azerbaijan before catching a ship to Turkmenistan.

Alan’s grandmother Frances Francis said: “After reaching Ulan Batur their aim is to be back in the UK in time to complete their final year at university.

“If you are interested in seeing how their journey progresses as well as Jon’s video diary or wish to donate to one of their charities, they have a website www.ajrally18.uk with links to their Facebook and Twitter pages as well as to Just Giving for donations.”

Alan chose to raise money for Kettering General Hospital as his grandmother’s life was saved by the haematology department there in 2014.