Rushden man jailed for historic child sex abuse

A Rushden man has been jailed for sexually abusing a young girl.

Duncan Lee Burson, 43, of Moor Road, was found guilty of sex offences involving a girl under the age of 14 in Oxford.

Last year he was found guilty of one count of indecent assault and one count of indecency with or towards a child at Oxford Crown Court.

He was acquitted of one count of rape on June 15, 2018, after a trial at Reading Crown Court.

The offences were against a girl under the age of 14 and took place between November 1991 and November 1993 in Oxford.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rebecca McLeod, based at Banbury police station, said: “Throughout this investigation, Burson pleaded not guilty to these offences.

“This resulted in the victim having to go through the court process on two separate occasions.

“However the victim, who felt her childhood had been robbed by Burson, has shown courage and determination throughout this process and I would like to thank her for that.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage victims of any sexual offence, whether recent or historic, to come forward so we can investigate and prosecute.

“Please contact us on 101, or you can provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Burson was sentenced to three years and two months in jail at Reading Crown Court.

He has also been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order banning him from working with children.