Rushden man jailed for breaching sexual harm prevention order

A man has been sent to prison for almost two years for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Keith Tomlinson, 56, of Devon Walk, Rushden, pleaded guilty to the breach during a hearing at Leicester Crown Court on June 30.

Tomlinson is a convicted sex offender and was investigated by specialist officers from within Public Protection command following reports he had unauthorised contact with a person under the age of 16.

A swift investigation revealed he was seen walking along the street with an eight-year-old child, a clear breach of his SHPO.

Tomlinson received 21 months in prison.

PC Adi Styles from the Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders (MOSOVO) unit, said: “Managing sex offenders is a top priority of the force and we are committed to taking action against anyone who is found to be in breach of their Sexual Harm Prevention Order, such as Mr Tomlinson.

“In this instance CCTV footage showed him walking in the street with a child and this was sufficient evidence to secure his conviction.

“We work tirelessly to protect people from harm and welcome the court’s decision to send Tomlinson to prison.”