Rushden man charged with murder

A Rushden man has been charged with murder after a man was shot dead.

Lance Marshalleck, 30, was arrested on Thursday (November 1) and charged the following day after the death of Patryk Olowniuk, 20.

Patryk was found seriously injured in Leven Walk, Bedford, at around 9.40pm on Saturday, October 27.

Paramedics attended, but he was pronounced dead soon after.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday revealed that he died from a gunshot wound.

Marshalleck was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Two other men from Bedford have also been charged with murder.

They have all been remanded in custody.